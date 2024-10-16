WATCH TV LIVE

Harris 'Agenda for Black Men' Open to All Americans on Race Neutral Basis

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 05:56 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men" will be open to all Americans on a race neutral basis, her campaign told the The Wall Street Journal.

The vice president is "clear-eyed about how Black men have long been denied the tools that would allow them to grow their wealth, get a good-paying job, and support their loved ones — she is championing solutions that will benefit all Americans and address these specific barriers to economic opportunity," a campaign aide told the news outlet.

Harris on Monday announced a plan to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as she works to energize a key voting bloc that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm.

It includes providing forgivable business loans for Black entrepreneurs, creating more apprenticeships, and studying sickle cell and other diseases that disproportionately affect African American men.

The vice president also wants to offer federal incentives to encourage more African American men to train to be teachers, citing statistics that Black males made up only a bit more than 1% of the nation's public school teaching ranks in 2020-21, according to data from the National Teacher and Principal Survey.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

