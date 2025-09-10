Donald Trump Jr. Mourns 'Little Brother' Kirk

Donald Trump Jr. expressed grief over the assassination of his friend Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, describing him as a "little brother" and a towering figure in the conservative movement.

In a post to X on Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. began, "This isn't my strong suit and I don't even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

He described Charlie Kirk as a "little brother" and an inspiration to "millions of people around the world," whose unshakable faith, devotion to his wife, Erika Kirk, and love for his two children defined his character.

"Charlie dedicated his life to something bigger than himself. He fought tirelessly for this country, for the values that make America great, and for the next generation," he added.

Trump Jr. highlighted Charlie Kirk's transformative impact on young Americans, noting his ability to inspire a generation to stand up, think independently, and fight for freedom.

"The impact he had on young people — reaching them in masses, giving them courage to stand up, to think for themselves, and to fight for freedom — is immeasurable," he wrote.

He credited his powerful voice and effective messaging with helping his father, President Donald Trump, secure the presidency, saying: "There is no question that Charlie's work and his voice helped my father win the presidency. He changed the direction of this nation."

Despite Charlie Kirk's civility and kindness, Trump Jr. suggested that his effectiveness as a "powerful messenger of truth" made him a target.

"He was never a threat to anyone. He was civil; he was kind; he listened and responded with respect. The only 'threat' he ever posed was that he was incredibly effective," he wrote.

Charlie Kirk 31, was shot to death on Wednesday at a forum with students at Utah Valley University.

"I know Charlie's legacy doesn't end here. He poured into millions of young people who will carry forward the torch he lit," he wrote, before concluding with a poignant farewell: "Rest in peace, brother. You will be missed more than words can ever say — but your legacy will never be forgotten and we will keep fighting the good fight."