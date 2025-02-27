WATCH TV LIVE

donald trump | john phelan | navy | pete hegseth

Navy Secretary Nominee: Trump Wants to Build Ships

Thursday, 27 February 2025 03:13 PM EST

John Phelan, who was nominated to be secretary of the Navy, said at his confirmation hearing Thursday that President Donald Trump wants to build ships.

The investment banker told the Senate Armed Services Committee he plans to use his business experience to help fix issues plaguing the military branch, DefenseOne reported.

"I understand that some may question why a businessman who did not wear the uniform should lead the Navy. I respect that concern," Phelan said at the hearing.

"The Navy and the Marine Corps already possess extraordinary operational expertise within their ranks. My role is to utilize that expertise and strengthen it to step outside the status quo and take decisive action with a results-oriented approach."

Phelan said Trump always brings up one thing when they talk: "shipbuilding, shipbuilding, shipbuilding."

"I jokingly say that President Trump has texted me numerous times very late at night — sometimes after 1 in the morning — [pictures] of rusty ships or ships in a yard, asking me, 'What am I doing about it?'" Phelan said.

"And I've told him, 'I'm not confirmed yet and have not been able to do anything about it, but I will be very focused on it.'"

Phelan told senators he wants to use the best practices from domestic and foreign shipyards to make construction more efficient, which could involve renegotiating contracts.

"I'm candidly fearful of what I'm going to find when I read some of these contracts and get in there, in terms of their [favor] to the private-sector side. But we need to go in there, take a look at them," Phelan said.

If confirmed, Phelan said he intends to meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss how personnel cuts would affect the Navy's and Marine Corps' priorities.

