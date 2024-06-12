Trump, Biden Hold Dueling London Fundraisers

Supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held simultaneous fundraisers in Great Britain on Wednesday evening, Financial Times reported.

Actor and singer Holly Valance hosted the Trump event, which featured former U.S. ambassadors and a diner reception with Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at a private residence in London. Longtime Trump ally Nigel Farage was in attendance, as was former acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Ric Grenell and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Eligible donors were limited to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. The event raised $2 million through ticket sales and donations with more expected through the night, according to a person familiar with the event.

"After the bogus conviction of my father, we have seen an explosion in financial support from American citizens across the globe, who are rejecting Joe Biden's attempt to use the courts to interfere in the presidential election. I'm excited to see my friends in London who are all ready to Make America Great Again this November," Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement.

The Biden fundraiser was hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour who also hosted a fundraiser at Paris Fashion week this past spring, CNBC reported. The Biden event was expected to cost $1,000 a plate, according to Sharon Manitta, global press secretary for Democrats Abroad, the international arm of the Democratic Party.

While the Biden camp continues to hold a substantial cash advantage over Trump, the former president may be closing the gap.

The campaign claims to have raised $53 million in online donations in the first 24 hours following Trump's felony convictions in New York. Last week it was reported that Trump has raised $12 million at a Silicon Valley fundraiser hosted by two tech venture capitalists.