Trump: Biden's Pardons 'Void' Due to Autopen

President Donald Trump declared the pardons issued by President Joe Biden during his final hours in office "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect" because they were signed by a device.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project recently reported that Biden used an "autopen signature" across almost "every document we could find."

Critics say Biden's use of the autopen to sign official documents cast doubt over the former president's ability to lead the country.

Biden's pardons included preemptive ones for family members; members of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 select committee; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen," Trump posted shortly after midnight Monday on Truth Social.

"In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.

"Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!"

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding a Department of Justice investigation as to whether "Biden's cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval."

In a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz dated March 4, Bailey wrote that "it appears staffers and officers in the Biden administration may have exploited Biden's incapacity so they could issue orders without an accountable President of sound mind approving them."