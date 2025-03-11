Kevin Roberts to Newsmax: Biden Autopen Opens Question on Capability

The report exposing the previous administration for using an autopen signature to sign executive orders brings into question if then-President Joe Biden was actually incapacitated and who was actually running the country, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told Newsmax on Tuesday.

According to the report by the Oversight Project, an arm of the Heritage Foundation, "every document we could find" that bore Biden's signature all "used the same autopen signature" except for his announcement about leaving the 2024 presidential race last July.

Roberts told "Wake Up America" that "this brings into question whether the president actually was incapacitated. … Clearly, he was not running the country. This is the bottom line."

Roberts also pointed out that it is "pretty clear that some of these [executive orders] might not be legally binding." He added, "Wouldn't it be great if those … last-minute pardons are not legally binding? That would be very appropriate."

Roberts also said he was very excited about the first 50 days of President Donald Trump's second presidency.

"I had very high expectations" for Trump's second term as president, "but even I and my colleagues at Heritage did not anticipate the pace and scope of this reform," Roberts said.

"I think President Trump and all of his administration officials are doing the work of the American people. They are moving quickly for this reason. They're trying to undo 75 years of federal government overreach, which has displaced the freedom and self-governance of the everyday American."

Roberts added that "they really are the administration for the forgotten American. God bless them for their courage. If you think about all the protests and the ridiculous rhetorical assaults on them, economic assaults on them, they need to stay the course — keep doing what they are doing — because I can tell you, as someone who aims to spend more time outside the imperial city of Washington than inside it, the American people love what they see."

