Trump: There Is 'Something Wrong' With Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview Monday that there is "something wrong" with President Joe Biden.

"Look, I watch him just like you do," Trump said during his first televised interview since being indicted on criminal charges in New York last week. "And I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don't see how it's possible. But there's something wrong."

NBC News weatherman Al Roker asked Biden about his plan for the 2024 presidential race on Monday during the "Today" show, the New York Post reported.

"I'll either be rolling the egg or be the guy pushing them," Biden told Roker at the White House Easter Egg Roll when Roker asked if the president could see himself taking part in the annual tradition in the future. "I plan on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet."

Trump said Biden's answer shows a problem of some kind due to his age and cognitive ability.

"I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker," the 45th president added. "You can't get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that — look, I don't think he can [run]."

Biden has not yet officially announced a reelection bid, something that was anticipated to happen by the end of March but may not come until late summer or the fall.

While Trump has already declared his candidacy in what could be a rematch of 2020, Biden is taking his time in making an official announcement.

"In what I think is the unlikely chance that he ultimately decides not to run this time, he will need to do so soon enough that other candidates can get into the field to be competitive," Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, the president's close friend and ally, told CNN. "I am encouraging him to run, and I think he will run. But he will make that decision on his timeline, not mine."

A recent Associated Press poll in February found just 37% of Democrats supporting a reelection bid for Biden, down from 57% surveyed in the weeks before the November midterm elections.

"I, honestly, think that he would be too old," Sarah Overman, 37, a Democrat who works in education in Raleigh, North Carolina, told the AP at the time. "We could use someone younger in the office."