Trump to Sign Order Creating 2028 Olympics Task Force

Monday, 04 August 2025 06:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday creating a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, an administration official told Reuters.

The task force, made up of members from Trump's cabinet and government agencies, will coordinate federal, state and local government work on transportation as well, the official said.

It also will "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," the official said in an email. 

Monday, 04 August 2025 06:20 PM
