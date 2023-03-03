Trump Featured in Song Alongside Jan. 6 Defendants

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on a new song featuring defendants accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"Justice for All" was released to YouTube and multiple streaming services on Friday and includes Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance layered on top of the self-described "J6 Prison Choir" singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The track ends with the inmates repeatedly chanting, "USA!"

One source told Forbes that money raised from the song, which is on sale for $1.29 on iTunes, will go to the families of imprisoned Jan. 6 defendants.

The tune was recorded several weeks ago at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, the source further claimed, with the Jan. 6 defendant portion reportedly recorded through a jailhouse phone.

Conservative commentator Ed Henry and Trump-era White House official Kash Patel are reportedly involved in the project. The funds are slated to go into a group run by Henry.

Another source informed the outlet that a different recording project involving the inmates had been discussed.

It comes as Trump has consistently backed the prisoners. Last year, the former president said he was "financially supporting" some and would consider "very strongly and very favorably" pardoning all of them if he is reelected in 2024.

"There's never been a thing like this has happened in our country, and I just want to tell everybody that's listening, we're with you, we're working with a lot of different people on this, and we can't let this happen," Trump emphasized.