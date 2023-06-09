Trump: Special Counsel Smith 'Deranged Psycho'

Former President Donald Trump tore into special counsel Jack Smith on Friday, calling him a "deranged psycho" who should never be close to any case having to do with "justice."

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump lit into the person who was investigating his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, leading to an indictment against the former president.

"This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS," Trump wrote. "He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith. The United States had to apologize and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did.

"He had a unanimous loss in the Supreme Court. His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater — a deranged 'psycho' that shouldn't be involved in any case having to do with 'Justice,' other than to look at [Joe] Biden as a criminal, which he is!"

During the Obama administration, Lerner, director of the IRS's Exempt Organizations Division, led an agency effort targeting Tea Party and similar conservative nonprofit organizations. Smith's push for Department of Justice officials to contact Lerner and the IRS in order to get the DOJ involved seemed to be the spark behind the IRS sending the FBI reams of nonprofit tax records.

An IRS watchdog and the DOJ admitted the IRS committed wrongdoing, although no one was criminally charged. Lerner had to apologize.

Regarding the Supreme Court, Trump zinged Smith for his prosecution of former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell on corruption charges. McDonnell's conviction was overturned in a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court in 2016.

Also, Smith's wife, Katy Chevigny, was a producer on "Becoming," a 2020 documentary about former first lady Michelle Obama, and FEC records showed she donated $2,000 in support of Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.