Trump: Iran 'Looking at Freedom'; US 'Ready to Help'

President Donald Trump promised Saturday that the United States is "ready to help" in Iran as protesters face a growing crackdown by the Islamic Republic's leaders.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without elaborating further.

His comments come one day after he said that Iran was in "big trouble" and he reiterated that he could order military strikes against the regime.

The administration has been holding preliminary discussions about potential military strikes on Iran, as Iran’s army vowed Saturday to join with the nation's police and paramilitary forces in their crackdown on protesters.

Discussions inside the Trump administration have reportedly included how an attack on Iran could take place if Trump follows through on his warnings to intervene.

Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has been urging nationwide strikes and more organized street action, framing protests as a direct challenge to the Iranian clerical leadership.

He also called for escalation beyond the nightly protests.

Pahlavi also directed supporters back to the streets over the weekend, specifying timing and symbolism.

"Also, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this time, from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own," he said.

"Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centers of cities and holding them," he added.