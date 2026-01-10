Iran Unrest Grows as Exiled Crown Prince Urges Action

Iran’s biggest protest wave in years intensified Saturday as exiled royal Reza Pahlavi urged nationwide strikes and more organized street action, while authorities tightened a communications blackout that has limited outside visibility into the crackdown and competing claims about deaths and arrests.

In a message posted Friday on X with a video, Pahlavi framed the protests as a direct challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership and called for escalation beyond nightly demonstrations.

"Now, with your decisive response to the first call, I am certain that by making our street presence more targeted, and at the same time, by cutting off the financial lifelines, we will completely bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees."

He urged labor action in critical industries, writing: "In this regard, I invite workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy, to begin the nationwide strike."

While Reuters reported that Pahlavi’s call marked his strongest push yet for protests to broaden into a revolt aimed at toppling Islamic clerical rule.

Pahlavi also directed supporters back to the streets over the weekend, specifying timing and symbolism.

"Also, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this time, from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own." He added: "Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centers of cities and holding them."

To build larger demonstrations, he urged coordinated movement: "To achieve this goal, move toward the more central parts of the cities from different routes as much as possible and connect separate crowds."

"At the same time, prepare now to stay in the streets and gather the necessary supplies.”

He also appealed to security forces: "To the youth of Iran’s Immortal Guard, and all armed and security forces who have joined the national cooperation platform, I say: Slow down and disrupt the repression machine even more so that on the appointed day, we can completely disable it."

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, moved to isolate the country by cutting internet access and disrupting international telephone calls, a tactic rights advocates and news organizations say can reduce documentation of abuses during crackdowns.

Reuters reported Jan. 10 that protests that began Dec. 28 over inflation and economic conditions have spread nationally and turned political, with demonstrators demanding an end to clerical rule.

Iranian authorities have blamed foreign enemies for the unrest, and state-linked outlets have portrayed demonstrators as violent "rioters" and "terrorists," while security forces increased deployments.

Iran-based rights group HRANA is saying at least 50 protesters and 15 security personnel have been killed, and about 2,300 people arrested.

President Donald Trump has publicly warned Iran’s leaders against further killings as the unrest grows, linking the administration’s stance to the widening reports of violence during the blackout.

Reuters contributed to this report.