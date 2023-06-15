×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | 2024 election | florida | protesters

Trump Thanks Supporters Outside Miami Courthouse

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 10:35 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump thanked those who peacefully demonstrated outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

In a Truth Social video, Trump expressed his gratitude to those who supported him during his arraignment on 37 charges related to harboring sensitive files at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Trump specifically thanked individuals from within the Hispanic community who showed up to give support, noting those with ancestry from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua who were present.

"So many people! I just want to thank everybody. It was heartwarming to watch it. The love! The total love and the spirit," Trump said. "So again, to Miami and to all of the people of Miami, ... thank you very much for being there. I appreciate it."

Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which range from violations of the Espionage Act to illegally retaining national security documents about nuclear programs, defense and weapons capabilities, and a Pentagon "attack plan."

His show of gratitude comes as he seeks another shot at the presidency, with his top 2024 Republican primary contender being Florida's very own governor, Ron DeSantis.

Trump lost Miami-Dade County by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016 to Hillary Clinton but cut that margin in 2020, losing to President Joe Biden by only eight points in the urban area.

