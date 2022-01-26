Trump: GOP 'Largely' Unified Behind Me

Former President Donald Trump says the Republican Party "largely" is unified behind him despite Democrat and mainstream media reports to the contrary.

Appearing on the "The Great America Show" with Lou Dobbs, Trump was asked if he thought RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) were ready to admit that the 45th president was the party’s leader.

"I think so. I mean, everybody I endorse just about wins," Trump told Dobbs. "I have an almost unblemished record.

"I think the record is 158-2 ... I don't think anybody's ever had a record like this."

Trump elaborated by saying he believed Democrats have helped unify the GOP.

"I think largely it's unified," Trump told Dobbs. "I think the Democrats have always been unified. Now they have a situation, I don't know if it's unification or not, they have two people that are doing what's right for the country. And they've become very popular in their states."

He was referring to moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"It looks like [Democrats] don’t mind ripping our country apart," Trump said. "What they’re doing is so bad, and do evil."

Trump specifically cited the voting legislation that Democrats attempted to pass. Manchin and Sinema voted against that bill, and against one that would have changed the Senate filibuster rules.

"That's not a voting rights bill. That's a bill to make sure that only Democrats can get elected forever," Trump told Dobbs.

Trump was also asked his reaction to reports Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was the source of mainstream media stories about alleged friction between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"I get along very well with Ron DeSantis," Trump said. "McConnell is another story.

"He came to my office, he came to the Oval Office looking for help. He was down 2% and heading south. He was running against somebody named Amy McGrath and she was a good politician.”

Trump said he endorsed McConnell and "he went up 21 points. ... He never went up 21 points in his life because he has a lousy personality."

The former president said he was expecting a large crowd at his rally this weekend in Conroe, Texas, near Houston.

"People are looking for hope and they are angry. A combination of both," Trump said.