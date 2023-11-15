Fani Willis Wants Bail Pulled for Trump Co-defendant

The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's family and his associates for alleged election interference wants bail revoked for one of the former president's co-defendants, reports the Hill.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a filing Wednesday cited a pattern of "intimidation" by Harrison Floyd toward co-defendants and witnesses in recent social media posts and a podcast appearance.

The posts are an effort to "intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," she said in the motion.

"Since his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of release ordered by the Court."

Floyd, Trump, and 17 others were indicted in August by a Fulton County grand jury, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors and the rest have pleaded not guilty.

The charges against Floyd stem from allegations of harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud by Trump and his supporters. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2021, conversation in which Freeman was told she "needed protection" and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.