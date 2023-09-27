Jim Jordan to Fani Willis: 'Your Position Is Wrong' on Request

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan Wednesday blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' claims that he was interfering with her prosecution in Georgia against former President Donald Trump through his records request, telling her in a letter that her "position is wrong."

"Your letter contends that the committee, by conducting oversight into apparently politicized local prosecutions, is 'obstruct[ing] a Georgia criminal proceeding' and 'advanc[ing] outrageous partisan misrepresentations,'" Jordan said in his letter, which was obtained by The Washington Examiner. "Your position is wrong."

He added in his letter that his committee can "only conclude" as a result of Willis' response to request the records, which would be used to investigate whether her case against Trump was politically motivated, that her actions show she's "actively and aggressively engaged in such a scheme."

Willis says her case is a local and state matter, so Congress doesn't have grounds to investigate, but Jordan argued that prosecuting a former president "implicates substantial federal interests."

"If state or local prosecutors can engage in politically motivated prosecutions of senior federal officers for acts they performed while in federal office, this could have a profound impact on how federal officers choose to exercise their powers," Jordan said in his letter.

He added that in a special grand jury report, Willis shows she "contemplated an even more extensive intrusion into federal interests."

Jurors recommended charges against several more people than the ones charged in the Trump indictment, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other lawmakers.

Jordan's letter is the latest part of the Judiciary Committee's investigation into Willis and her case against Trump and several other defendants on RICO, or racketeering, charges related to a push to overturn Georgia's 2020 election.

Jordan and Republicans on his committee claim Willis is using the 41-count indictment to interfere with the GOP primary and the 2024 election, as Trump is the front-runner in the race.

The committee also has questioned the legitimacy of the indictments and has filed records requests that aim to learn if Willis coordinated with special counsel Jack Smith, the investigator in Trump's federal cases.

"The information that we seek will allow us to assess the extent to which your indictment is politically motivated and whether Congress should therefore draft legislative reforms to, among other things, protect former and current presidents from politically motivated prosecutions," Jordan said in the letter.

He also claimed that her indictment raises concerns about a conflict of interest between federal and local law enforcement.

"Federal law requires the United States Secret Service to protect a former president," Jordan wrote. "Therefore, your indictment raises the potential for conflict between the federal law-enforcement officials required to protect President Trump and local law-enforcement officials required to enforce your indictment and exercise control of him throughout his presence in the local criminal justice system."