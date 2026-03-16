Trump Targets California Gov. Newsom's Dyslexia

President Donald Trump criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, suggesting the Democrat's dyslexia should disqualify him from serving as president.

The Hill reported that Trump made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office while discussing voter identification policies in California and criticizing the governor, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

Trump has previously criticized Newsom over his dyslexia. The California governor has said he was diagnosed with it at age 5.

Trump also mentioned remarks Newsom made last month at an event promoting his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry."

Newsom told Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: "I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy."

"Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is a, that he has learning disabilities," Trump said, using a nickname he often employs for the California governor. "Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don't want, I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?"

"And I know it's highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia," Trump said. "Everything about him is dumb."

In a Truth Social post earlier this month, Trump referred to Newsom as "A Cognitive Mess!" and said the governor had a "mental disorder."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle defended Trump's remarks in a statement, saying that Newsom "is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest."

Newsom spokesman Izzy Gardon responded by mocking Trump's criticism in a post on the social media platform X, writing, "Donald Trump calls Gavin Newsom the President of the United States."

Newsom has also faced criticism from some conservatives over the remarks he made in Atlanta about his SAT performance, which they argued invoked racial stereotypes.