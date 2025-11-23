Trump to Propose Framework to Lower Healthcare Costs

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new plan aimed at curbing rising healthcare costs, urging Congress to send legislation to his desk that would prevent premium spikes under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), according to two White House officials cited by MS Now on Sunday.

The announcement of a general framework is expected to take place at the White House as early as Monday and will include comments from Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to both officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that there would be an announcement this week on tackling healthcare costs.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., were expected to be briefed on the president's plan, one of the White House officials told MS Now.

Trump's proposed legislation, called the "Healthcare Price Cuts Act," according to both White House officials, would seek to end what one of the officials referred to as "surprise premium hikes" generated by the ACA.

It would also eliminate "zero-premium" subsidies currently offered under the ACA. This would be intended to stop "ghost beneficiaries," a GOP concern about alleged fraudulent policy recipients, by requiring a small minimum payment as a way to verify eligibility to receive benefits, according to MS Now.

The plan also contains a deposit program that would incentivize lower-premium options on the ACA exchange. For individuals who downgrade coverage, the difference in costs would be deposited into a "Health Savings Account" funded with taxpayer dollars.

Trump's expected announcement comes as ACA subsidies are set to expire at year's end, which would result in massive cost spikes for nearly 22 million Americans. Last week, a bipartisan proposal from House members was introduced for a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies.

Senate Republicans have agreed to hold a mid-December vote on extending the subsidies, but there's no guarantee it will pass in either chamber.