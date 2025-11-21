Bipartisan Lawmakers Plan to Avoid ACA Subsidy Cliff

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Friday unveiled a proposal to temporarily extend the COVID-era Affordable Care Act subsidies, but it's unclear whether the measure can bridge the divide over how to handle their expiration, reports the Hill.

The legislation builds on a set of principles previously outlined by GOP Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Jeff Hurd of Colorado, along with Democrat Reps. Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

"It's time to come together, Democrats and Republicans, put aside the partisan BS, and deliver a real solution that will cut health insurance premiums," Gottheimer said in a statement. "Whether it's this solution or another, failure is not an option."

The bill would extend the enhanced tax credits through 2027 for families of four earning under $200,000, while gradually phasing out the subsidies for those making between $200,000 and $300,000.

Consumers insured through the law's marketplaces have received notices of hefty premium increases for next year if the subsidies are not extended by Jan. 1 — a reprieve that President Trump said Tuesday he would not support.

Unless he changes his mind, that leaves it to Congress to find a solution or let the tax credits expire, raising the rates of 24 million people covered through ACA exchanges.

During his White House campaign last year, Trump called to repeal the law but said he only had the "concepts of a plan" to do so. He has yet to elaborate.

The president has since focused on overhauling the COVID-era subsidies that have helped keep down premiums.

Democrats forced the recent government shutdown by demanding an extension and have linked that to broader concerns about affordability that were front and center during elections this month as Democrats had big victories.

Bacon told The Hill, "We need an interim plan because we don't want to see premiums skyrocket.

"We'll probably need a deeper plan for the longer term … but we're not going to do that before Dec. 31."

Added Suozzi: "We're trying to just lay the groundwork for something, build support for it, and that's how you get something done. Because everybody knows this is going to be a political problem. Everybody knows this is going to hurt people in their real life."