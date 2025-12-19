Trump Approving Emergency Declaration for Montana

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is approving an emergency declaration for Montana in the wake of severe storms that ravaged the state earlier this week.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

"I just spoke with Governor Greg Gianforte, of the Great State of Montana, and informed him that I will be approving an Emergency Declaration for Montana for severe storms they experienced this month. I LOVE MONTANA!" Trump said in the post.

Severe storms tore across Montana late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail that knocked out power and caused widespread disruption.

Authorities reported downed trees, damaged buildings, and flooded roadways in several communities as the storms moved through overnight.

Emergency crews worked through the early morning hours to restore power and clear debris, while residents were urged to stay indoors.

An emergency declaration allows the federal government to quickly respond to a crisis by unlocking federal funding and resources for state and local officials.

Under the declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency can provide direct support for lifesaving operations, debris removal, sheltering, and other urgent needs.

It also allows federal agencies to deploy personnel and equipment faster, helps cover emergency response costs, and can include waivers of certain rules to streamline efforts.