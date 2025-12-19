WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | emergency declaration | montana | greg gianforte

Trump Approving Emergency Declaration for Montana

By    |   Friday, 19 December 2025 08:22 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is approving an emergency declaration for Montana in the wake of severe storms that ravaged the state earlier this week.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

"I just spoke with Governor Greg Gianforte, of the Great State of Montana, and informed him that I will be approving an Emergency Declaration for Montana for severe storms they experienced this month. I LOVE MONTANA!" Trump said in the post.

Severe storms tore across Montana late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail that knocked out power and caused widespread disruption.

Authorities reported downed trees, damaged buildings, and flooded roadways in several communities as the storms moved through overnight.

Emergency crews worked through the early morning hours to restore power and clear debris, while residents were urged to stay indoors.

An emergency declaration allows the federal government to quickly respond to a crisis by unlocking federal funding and resources for state and local officials.

Under the declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency can provide direct support for lifesaving operations, debris removal, sheltering, and other urgent needs.

It also allows federal agencies to deploy personnel and equipment faster, helps cover emergency response costs, and can include waivers of certain rules to streamline efforts.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said Friday that he is approving an emergency declaration for Montana in the wake of severe storms that ravaged the state earlier this week.
donald trump, emergency declaration, montana, greg gianforte
214
2025-22-19
Friday, 19 December 2025 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved