Gov. Gianforte Elected as Republican Governors Association Chair

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has been elected to serve as the Republican Governors Association chair, the RGA announced Tuesday.

Other positions for 2026 that were decided in the elections, which took place at RGA's annual conference, include Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves as RGA vice chair and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as policy chair.

The governors assume their positions immediately, serving for a one-year term.

"I want to thank Gov. Kemp for his leadership of RGA this past year, and I'm grateful to my fellow Republican governors for the trust they've placed in me as we enter the 2026 election cycle," Gianforte said. "The stakes could not be higher.

"States with Republican governors are thriving, with our citizens seeing lower costs, safer streets, and a higher quality of life.

"That stands in stark contrast to the many failing states led by Democrats, places Americans are fleeing.

"I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to tell our story and elect more conservative leaders all across the country."

Reeves echoed the contrast bewtween Republican governorship and Democrat-control states.

"As the Democrat Party sprints toward socialism, it's never been more important for states to elect Republican governors," Reeves said. "America is at a crossroads, and Republican governors are the first line of defense from the radical left's radical policies.

"We're focusing on the things that matter – like creating high-paying jobs, investing in American families, and keeping neighborhoods in our states safe.

"Alongside Gov. Gianforte, Gov. Lee, and President [Donald] Trump, we'll continue to elect more Republican governors and expand the American dream."