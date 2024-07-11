WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | doug burgum | karl rove | vice president | endorse | energy

Karl Rove Endorses N.D. Gov. Burgum for VP

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 10:15 PM EDT

Republican strategist Karl Rove on Thursday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be former President Donald Trump's running mate.

Trump has not announced his vice presidential choice, but Burgum has been mentioned to be in the mix as of late.

"Doug Burgum is not only the safe pick, but also gives him some advantage in that he's got a successful governor who's the governor of the second-largest energy producing state in the union," Rove said.

"If you want to make energy an issue in the campaign, who better than that?"

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican strategist Karl Rove on Thursday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be former President Donald Trump's running mate.
donald trump, doug burgum, karl rove, vice president, endorse, energy
91
2024-15-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved