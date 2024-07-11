Karl Rove Endorses N.D. Gov. Burgum for VP

Republican strategist Karl Rove on Thursday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be former President Donald Trump's running mate.

Trump has not announced his vice presidential choice, but Burgum has been mentioned to be in the mix as of late.

"Doug Burgum is not only the safe pick, but also gives him some advantage in that he's got a successful governor who's the governor of the second-largest energy producing state in the union," Rove said.

"If you want to make energy an issue in the campaign, who better than that?"