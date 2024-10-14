Trump: DOJ Trying to 'Cheat' in Election in Virginia

Former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration's Department of Justice of trying to "cheat" in the upcoming presidential election by seeking to allow "illegal voters" to cast ballots in Virginia.

In early August, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order requiring the commissioner of Department of Elections to certify that the department was conducting "daily updates to the voter list" to remove, among other groups, people who are unable to verify that they are citizens to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

President Joe Biden's DOJ has sued the Old Dominion State for violating the federal prohibition on systematic efforts to remove voters within 90 days of an election.

"One of the Greatest Examples of DOJ Weaponization is the fact that they are suing Virginia to put ALL of the Illegal Voters, which were fully exposed and removed by the important work of Governor Glenn Youngkin, back on the Voter Rolls," Trump posted early Monday on Truth Social.

"Obviously, this was done so that they can CHEAT on the Election. So sad! What has happened to our once Great Country?"

U.S. citizens who were identified and notified, and did not affirm their citizenship within 14 days would be removed from Virginia's list of registered voters, said the DOJ, which added this practice has led to citizens having their voter registrations canceled ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is opposing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, in the race for the White House.