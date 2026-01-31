Trump Orders DHS to Avoid Protests in Democrat-Led Cities Without Federal Request

President Donald Trump said he has directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to keep the federal government from intervening in protests or riots in Democrat-led cities unless local officials request help, while ordering a strong federal response to protect federal property.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said the administration "under no circumstances" would participate in handling unrest in "poorly run Democrat Cities" unless state or local governments ask for assistance.

He added that federal authorities will "guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings" that come under attack.

Trump said he has instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to be "very forceful" in protecting federal government property, warning that people who assault officers or damage federal vehicles will face severe consequences.

"There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers," Trump said, adding that the administration would not tolerate attacks such as "rock or brick throwing" at law enforcement vehicles.

"If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence," he said.

Trump also emphasized that local governments have primary responsibility for protecting state and local property, and said they also have an obligation to safeguard federal buildings, parks and other federal assets.

"We are there to protect Federal Property, only as a back up, in that it is Local and State Responsibility to do so," he said.

The president pointed to an incident he said occurred overnight in Eugene, Oregon, claiming "criminals broke into a Federal Building" and caused major damage while "scaring and harassing" employees. Trump criticized local police, saying they "did nothing" to stop the incident.

"We will not let that happen anymore," he said.

Trump said the federal government would respond quickly when requested, describing such intervention as "very easily and methodically."

He cited what he called the "Los Angeles Riots one year ago," saying a police chief credited federal help at the time.

Trump warned local leaders who object to federal involvement that they must explicitly ask for assistance, saying they should use the word "please."

The president also suggested the military could be deployed if necessary, saying ICE, Border Patrol, or "if necessary, our Military," would be "extremely powerful and tough" in protecting federal property.

Trump closed by framing his approach as part of his broader agenda, saying he was elected on border control, national security, and "law and order," adding, "That's what America wants, and that's what America is getting."