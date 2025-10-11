WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | columbus day | indigenous peoples day | christopher columbus

Critics: Trump's Columbus Day Proclamation Minority 'Trolling'

By    |   Saturday, 11 October 2025 01:46 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's proclamation to reclaim Columbus Day has been met with scorn from those on the political left who fear the move will gloss over what critics view as the Italian explorer’s motives and actions, NPR reported.

Trump signed a Columbus Day proclamation on Thursday to applause from some members of the press. 

"That was — I've never seen that happen before. The press actually broke out in applause," he said.

"Good. Columbus Day, we're back. Columbus Day, we're back. Italians. We love the Italians."

In April, Trump made clear that he would not follow his predecessor's practice of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day, accusing Democrats of denigrating the explorer's legacy.

Democrat Joe Biden was the first president to mark Indigenous Peoples Day with a proclamation in 2021.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes.

"The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much."

Trump's political allies praised the proclamation, but others say the move will set back an open discussion on Columbus.

Kerri Malloy, a professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies at San Jose State University, told NPR the arrival of Columbus in the Americas "triggered a mass genocide of Indigenous people throughout the Western Hemisphere."

Malloy said the migration of Europeans brought new diseases that spread among the native peoples, their land was stolen, and some were forced into converting to Christianity.

"The proclamation reiterates the American fantasy of Columbus' voyage, as solely a story of discovery and exploration, versus what it really was about: commerce and the exploitation of resources," said Malloy.

"You can't tell a story without telling both sides of it."

Matthew Fletcher, director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center at Michigan State University, said the president's proclamation is little more than his way of "trolling people of color, underrepresented minorities that tend not to vote for his party or candidacy."

"My sense is there's not a massive groundswell in favor of Columbus Day anymore, except, possibly, the Italian Americans," he said.

Regardless of whatever the Trump administration may do, Fletcher said many will still honor the day in their own way and continue to label it Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It's local, it's tribal, it's statewide in a lot of places, and it's still going to be a legitimate thing, and people take it seriously," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's proclamation to reclaim Columbus Day has been met with scorn from those on the political left who fear the move will gloss over what critics view as the Italian explorer's motives and actions, NPR reported.
donald trump, columbus day, indigenous peoples day, christopher columbus
415
2025-46-11
Saturday, 11 October 2025 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved