Critics: Trump's Columbus Day Proclamation Minority 'Trolling'

President Donald Trump's proclamation to reclaim Columbus Day has been met with scorn from those on the political left who fear the move will gloss over what critics view as the Italian explorer’s motives and actions, NPR reported.

Trump signed a Columbus Day proclamation on Thursday to applause from some members of the press.

"That was — I've never seen that happen before. The press actually broke out in applause," he said.

"Good. Columbus Day, we're back. Columbus Day, we're back. Italians. We love the Italians."

In April, Trump made clear that he would not follow his predecessor's practice of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day, accusing Democrats of denigrating the explorer's legacy.

Democrat Joe Biden was the first president to mark Indigenous Peoples Day with a proclamation in 2021.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes.

"The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much."

Trump's political allies praised the proclamation, but others say the move will set back an open discussion on Columbus.

Kerri Malloy, a professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies at San Jose State University, told NPR the arrival of Columbus in the Americas "triggered a mass genocide of Indigenous people throughout the Western Hemisphere."

Malloy said the migration of Europeans brought new diseases that spread among the native peoples, their land was stolen, and some were forced into converting to Christianity.

"The proclamation reiterates the American fantasy of Columbus' voyage, as solely a story of discovery and exploration, versus what it really was about: commerce and the exploitation of resources," said Malloy.

"You can't tell a story without telling both sides of it."

Matthew Fletcher, director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center at Michigan State University, said the president's proclamation is little more than his way of "trolling people of color, underrepresented minorities that tend not to vote for his party or candidacy."

"My sense is there's not a massive groundswell in favor of Columbus Day anymore, except, possibly, the Italian Americans," he said.

Regardless of whatever the Trump administration may do, Fletcher said many will still honor the day in their own way and continue to label it Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It's local, it's tribal, it's statewide in a lot of places, and it's still going to be a legitimate thing, and people take it seriously," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.