Trump's Coffee Table Book Rakes in $20M in First 2 Months

(Winning Team Publishing)

Monday, 07 February 2022 05:39 PM

Former President Donald Trump's new coffee table book has raked in approximately $20 million since it was published two months ago, the Daily Mail reports.

The book, ''Our Journey Together,'' is a marked departure from traditional presidential memoirs, focusing instead on photography and captions written by the former president.

Despite an original asking price of $75, copies of the book are now ranging from over $100 to $1,800 for the collectible version; signed versions of the print were last valued at around $230.

Throughout the scroll, captions such as ''she was screaming and shaking like a leaf, she's f***ing crazy, hence the name 'Crazy Nancy,''' can be found with an accompanying image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Another such caption features Trump saying of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he ''would come to the White House and kiss my a**.''

Sergio Gor, founder of Winning Team Publishing, the company that published the book, told the Mail: ''President Donald Trump's success in publishing is unmatched. No one has ever sold a premium product this fast to such a large number of people.''

Gor added that he is in ''active discussions with President Trump to publish his next book, and expect an announcement very soon.''

Politics
Former President Donald Trump's new coffee table book has raked in approximately $20 million since it was published two months ago, the Daily Mail reports.
Monday, 07 February 2022 05:39 PM
