Publisher: Trump Book Passes 100K Copies, 50 Times More Than Chris Christie's

Former President Donald Trump's book has already surpassed more than 100,000 copies sold, according to the publisher, Winning Team Publishing.

"President Trump continues to break records, the books are literally flying off, and we can't keep up with demand," WTP President Sergio Gor told Breitbart News on Thursday. "Thousands are writing to us asking when we will have more books available."

Trump's book sales are already 50 times more than the number of copies sold of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's book "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden," which was released two days earlier, the publisher said.

"Our Journey Together" is available to be back-ordered at 45books.com, but orders cannot be filled under after the new year, according to the website.

Trump's book is selling at $74.99 for a hardcover copy and $229.99 for a signed copy. Christie's is retailing in the mid-$20s per copy on Amazon.

"We sold 2,500 in five minutes, 100,000 in just under 10 days," Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart. "An unparalleled success! We are already printing more; the demand is unlike anything I've ever seen before."

Trump's coffee-table book contains photographs from his presidency and includes captions, many of which are handwritten in black Sharpie marker by Trump himself.

The pictures detail moments of Trump's presidency and even trolls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's infamous finger-wagging moment in the White House.

"We've had a great four years and I've been watching what's happening and people were remorseful and they were like, 'Can we do something?'" Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning. "It's pictures of a lot of great things, with the military, with so many of the things we've done."