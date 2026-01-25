Trump Posts More Criticism Against Canada

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Canada on Sunday, posting another warning on Truth Social about Ottawa's dealings with Beijing.

"China is successfully and completely taking over the once great country of Canada," Trump wrote. "So sad to see it happen. I only hope they leave ice hockey alone!"

The president's remarks followed his criticism on Saturday of a preliminary trade deal between Canada and China to roll back tariffs and expand market access.

"The last thing the world needs is to have China take over Canada," Trump said in a post on Saturday. "It's NOT going to happen, or even come close to happening!"

In a separate post on social media Saturday, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if Ottawa went ahead with its China trade deal.

The president warned that if "Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A."