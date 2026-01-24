Trump: Last Thing World Needs Is to Have China Take Over Canada

President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back against China’s growing economic footprint in Canada, days after Ottawa and Beijing announced a preliminary trade deal to roll back tariffs and expand market access.

"The last thing the World needs is to have China take over Canada," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "It’s NOT going to happen, or even come close to happening!"

Canada said the agreement-in-principle would replace its 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles with an annual, country-specific quota of 49,000 EVs at a most-favored-nation tariff rate of 6.1%, while also addressing Chinese duties on some Canadian agricultural exports.

Trump separately warned he could impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if Canada proceeds with the China deal, arguing the arrangement could make Canada a "drop off port" for Chinese products entering the U.S. market.

Canadian officials have described the agreement as an effort to reduce trade barriers and stabilize ties with China while protecting domestic industries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently concluded a visit to China, where Ottawa agreed to sharply reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles — from 100 percent to 6.1 percent under a quota system — and to work toward lower Chinese duties on Canadian canola and other agricultural products, part of a broader effort to reset economic ties after years of high tariffs and retaliatory measures.

The dispute underscores rising friction between Washington and Ottawa over trade policy and geopolitical strategy, even as Canada seeks to diversify its economic partnerships in a shifting global landscape.