Ronald Reagan Narrates Latest Trump Campaign Ad

The campaign for former President Donald Trump released a new one-minute commercial this week with narration from former President Ronald Reagan.

The ad starts with the introduction "Please welcome President Ronald Reagan, who has a few questions" before going to a retro-style television featuring an overlay of Reagan as he begins speaking behind a podium.

"A lot of you will go to the polls and stand there in the polling place and make a decision," Reagan begins.

Under a graphic that reads, "U.S. Incomes Fall for Third Straight Year," from a Wall Street Journal headline of September 2023, Reagan says, "I think when you make that decision it might be well if you would ask yourself, 'Are you better off than you were four years ago?'"

Next, a Forbes headline reads, "Grocery Prices are 30% Higher Than Four Years Ago," while Reagan asks, "It is easier for you to go and buy things in the store than it was four years ago?"

A Reuters headline from July then appears, reading, "U.S. Labor Market Loses Steam as Unemployment Rate Climbs," while Regan continues, "Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago?"

Over an image of Afghans racing to catch the last transport plane during the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, in September 2021, a headline from Foreign Affairs reads, "Allies No Longer Trust the United States." Reagan then asks, "Is America as respected throughout the world as it was?"

Under video of the wall at the U.S. southern border and a headline that reads, "U.S. at Highest Possible Terrorist Threat," Reagan asks, "Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we're as strong as we were four years ago?"

Finally, under images of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Reagan says, "If you don't think that this course we've been on the last four years is what you would like to see us follow the next four, then I could suggest another choice that you have."

The video ends with a picture of a young Trump shaking hands with Reagan and the narrator concluding, "President Trump. He'll make American great again."