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Tags: donald trump | cabinet | shoes | florsheim

Trump Has 'Fun' Buying Shoes for Cabinet Members

Friday, 13 March 2026 06:38 PM EDT

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he had bought several members of his Cabinet the same shoes from his favorite brand.

The unusual gifts were first reported this week in The Wall Street Journal, which said Trump had given out pairs of Florsheim shoes worth $145 — at times even guessing the recipients' shoe sizes in front of them.

"It's a nice shoe," Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio when asked about the story.

"What I do is, is somebody that for many many years has walked around in shoes that were no good and would not be that comfortable," he said.

"So I have fun with it. When they tell me they have a problem, I say, 'Let me get you a pair of shoes,'" Trump continued.

"It seems to work out pretty well. Now they look all spiffy and nice. It's a gift from Donald Trump."

Trump added that he had "never liked Cabinet members walking in in sneakers."

Those wearing the shoes include Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and War Secretary Pete Hegseth, The Wall Street Journal said.

One photo showed Rubio in what appeared to be the same footwear, which looked too big on the heels.

The model on the Florsheim website that most closely resembles those in the photographs is a leather dress shoe made in China, sold for $145 a pair.

© AFP 2026


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Politics
President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he had bought several members of his Cabinet the same shoes from his favorite brand.
donald trump, cabinet, shoes, florsheim
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Friday, 13 March 2026 06:38 PM
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