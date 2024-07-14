WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | assassination attempt | prophesy | brandon biggs

3 Months Ago, Man Prophesied Trump Assassination Attempt

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 09:54 PM EDT

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump apparently was seen in a vision months beforehand, the Gateway Pundit reported.

In the spring of this year, Pastor Steve Cioccolanti interviewed a janitor from Oklahoma named Brandon Biggs, who saw a bullet fly past Trump's ear and "came so close to his head that it busted his ... eardrum."

"He fell to his knees during this time frame, and he started worshipping the Lord," Biggs said, adding that Trump became born again at that time.

"People say he's saved now, but he becomes really on fire for Jesus from what I saw coming," Biggs added.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

