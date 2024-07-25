WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | amazon | merchandise | assassination | attempt

Amazon Quickly Yanks Tee: 'Only Good Trump Is a Dead One'

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 07:46 PM EDT

A T-shirt and hoodies with the slogan "The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One" printed on the front was briefly listed for sale on Amazon on Thursday before it was taken down.

It appears a third-party seller posted the items for sale without Amazon knowing, and once the retail giant found out, the items were scrubbed from its website. The T-shirt was selling for $19.99, a pullover hoodie for $31.99, and a zip hoodie for $33.99.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, slammed the retailer, especially in light of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This is on par for the left and their disgusting tactics," Cheung wrote in an email to Newsmax.

Newsmax reached out to Amazon for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

