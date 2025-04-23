Trump Rally in Michigan Next Week Will Mark First 100 Days

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Michigan on April 29 to mark the first 100 days of his second term, the White House said.

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, won the battleground state in the Nov. 5 presidential election. His last campaign rally in the state was in Grand Rapids hours before polls opened on Election Day.

"President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate his first 100 days in office," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday in a statement.

Macomb County is part of the Detroit metropolitan tri-county area and is north of Wayne County, where the Motor City is located.