DOJ May Drop Defense of Trump Orders Against Law Firms

The Trump administration is planning to abandon its effort to defend executive orders targeting several law firms that hired President Donald Trump's perceived adversaries or took on cases he opposed.

The Washington Post reported that the move would leave Trump's sanctions on the firms blocked by federal judges.

Two sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the administration plans to drop its appeals of court rulings that struck down Trump's actions.

One of the people said the move could come as early as Monday.

Last year, Trump issued executive orders directed at multiple law firms, stating they should lose government contracts and that their employees should be barred from government buildings and excluded from federal jobs.

The orders prompted significant reaction within the legal industry.

Nine firms reached agreements with Trump to avoid similar penalties, a step that led some attorneys to resign in protest and drew criticism from others in the profession.

Four firms challenged the executive orders in court: WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, Perkins Coie, and Susman Godfrey. Judges ruled in favor of the firms in each case, describing the executive orders as unconstitutional and retaliatory.

The Trump administration criticized the resulting judicial decisions as "erroneous" and defended the executive orders as lawful. It filed appeals in all four cases.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Monday that the administration planned to drop the appeals.

Until formal paperwork is submitted, the administration could still decide to continue defending the executive orders.

Some legal experts have questioned the viability of the orders and expressed doubt that the appeals would succeed.

The administration faces upcoming deadlines in the cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Justice Department's opening brief is due on Friday, and the four law firms' briefs are due later this month.