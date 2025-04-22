DOJ Prosecutors Resign Over N.Y. Mayor Adams Case

Three New York federal prosecutors have resigned and said the Department of Justice is to blame. The prosecutors worked on the government’s criminal case against New York Mayor Eric Adams. They said the DOJ tried to coerce them to admit they were in the wrong to resist when the case against Adams was dropped, according to Politico.

The three wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, reported Politico, to spell out their overriding concern. "The Department has decided that obedience supersedes all else, requiring us to abdicate our legal and ethical obligations in favor of directions of Washington. That is wrong."

A federal judge in early April dismissed the corruption charges against Mayor Adams and indicated the charges could not be brought again. Adams considered the charges by the Biden administration DOJ to be retribution for his criticism of the handling of immigration laws. Adams found a receptive ear from the incoming Trump administration, which had urged prosecutors to drop the case and eventually requested the case be dismissed.

