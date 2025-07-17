DOJ Demands List of Noncitizen Inmates in California Jails

The Department of Justice is pressuring California sheriffs to turn over information on noncitizen inmates, warning it will use subpoenas if necessary to obtain the records as part of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement priorities, The Hill reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday sent letters to multiple California county sheriffs, requesting a list "of all inmates in their county jails who are not citizens of the United States, their crimes of arrest or conviction, and their scheduled release dates."

Bondi gave sheriffs 30 days to comply.

The letters state that the department "will pursue all available means of obtaining" the information, including the use of subpoenas or "other compulsory process."

"Every illegal alien has broken federal immigration law and violated our Nation's sovereignty. But those who commit additional crimes on American soil are especially dangerous to our Nation's safety and security. Deporting them is @POTUS's highest priority," DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle posted on X Thursday.

"It's time for California's county sheriffs to fulfill their oath of office and keep the citizens of their counties safe and secure," Mizelle added.

In her letter, Bondi wrote that local law enforcement agencies are "uniquely positioned to assist the federal government with its efforts to identify and remove illegal aliens who committed crimes after entering the United States."

The DOJ's latest request follows growing friction between federal officials and California municipalities over immigration enforcement.

On July 11, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, signed an executive order requesting information on when and where federal enforcement actions have occurred in the city, including the names of individuals detained or arrested, as well as the reasons for their detention.

Just one day earlier, the city of Los Angeles and several nearby jurisdictions formally joined a lawsuit opposing the Trump administration's immigration raids in the region.

The enforcement actions have drawn backlash from local immigration advocates, who have organized protests in response to the federal crackdown on individuals living in the U.S. illegally.

California has long positioned itself in opposition to federal immigration initiatives under Trump, with state and local officials citing public safety concerns and a desire to protect immigrant communities.