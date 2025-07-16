900 Fmr DOJ Employees Urge Senate to Reject Bove Nomination

Over 900 former Justice Department employees are urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject confirming Emil Bove to serve as an appellate court judge.

"We are all alarmed by DOJ leadership's recent deviations from constitutional principles and institutional guardrails. We also share a grave concern over the senseless attacks on the dedicated career employees who are the backbone of the Department," the employees wrote in their letter.

"Emil Bove has been a leader in this assault."

The letter was signed by officials who served from as far back as the Kennedy administration through the current Trump administration, and it was organized by Justice Connection, a new group launched to advocate on behalf of Justice Department workers.

Gates McGavick, a DOJ spokesperson, defended Bove in a statement on Wednesday, saying he is "a highly qualified judicial nominee who has done incredible work at the Department of Justice to help protect civil rights, dismantle foreign terrorist organizations, and make America safe again."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.