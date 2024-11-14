WATCH TV LIVE

DOGE Seeks Applicants Willing to Work 80 Hours per Week

Thursday, 14 November 2024 04:22 PM EST

The recently announced Department of Government Efficiency is looking for "high-IQ revolutionaries" who are "willing to work 80+ hours per week."

The department, the creation of which was announced by President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday night, will be run by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The third post of the account's existence on X was a want ad.

"We don't need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that's you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants," read the post on X on Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, the ad had more than 6.9 million views on X.

In announcing DOGE, Trump said the department "will become, potentially, 'The Manhattan Project' of our time."

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.

Further, Trump said he expected their work to be completed by July 4, 2026, "the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence."

Musk said at a pre-election rally with Trump at Madison Square Garden that he could eliminate at least $2 trillion from the federal budget. Trump took him up on it.

Thursday, 14 November 2024 04:22 PM
