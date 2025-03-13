WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doge | doj | trump | justice department | pam bondi | elon musk

DOGE to Begin Working With DOJ for Cost Savings

Thursday, 13 March 2025 12:57 PM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi established an internal team at the Department of Justice to begin working with the Department of Government Efficiency as it looks to find cost-cutting measures in the agency, ABC News reported.

The "JUST DOGE" team will work with White House officials and "DOGE counterparts" to identify ways to save money at the Justice Department, Assistant Attorney General Jolene Ann Lauria wrote in an email obtained by ABC News.

"The JUST DOGE team will lead directed reviews and identify cost savings and other potential efficiencies in DOJ's budget," Lauria wrote.

DOGE is overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk.

"President [Donald] Trump and Elon Musk are doing historic work to identify and eliminate wasteful spending on behalf of American taxpayers, and JUST DOGE will advance this mission at the DOJ in order to ensure the Department's resources are best utilized to Make America Safe Again," a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News.

DOJ officials are concerned DOGE could aggressively cut department personnel and programs, sources told ABC News. Others inside the Justice Department told ABC News that "JUST DOGE" could be in an attempt to maintain control over the review and act as a buffer against DOGE.

Musk has been in contact with Bondi since they joined the Trump administration, ABC News reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 13 March 2025 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

