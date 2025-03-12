DOGE: NIH Axes Grant to Prevent Pregnancy in Trans Boys

The Department of Government Efficiency announced that the National Institutes of Health has canceled more than $2.1 billion in grants, including one for $620,000 involving a "teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys."

In addition to the teen pregnancy program, DOGE wrote in a post Tuesday night on X that the NIH canceled a $699,000 grant for studying "cannabis use" among "sexual minority gender diverse individuals," $740,000 for examining "social networks" among "black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey," $50,000 for assessing "sexual health" among "LGTBQ+ Latinx youth in an agricultural community," and $75,000 for researching "structural racism."

The news comes a week after DOGE, in a post March 5 on X, announced the NIH canceled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals including, a $532,000 grant to "use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment" and a $33,000 grant to test "feminizing hormone therapy in the male rat."

The White House said in a March 5 news release that under the Biden administration, the NIH doled out $8 million "in taxpayer-funded grants for institutions across the country to perform transgender experiments on mice." The previous day, President Donald Trump also mentioned "appalling waste we have already identified" through DOGE during his speech to a joint session of Congress.

"Eight million dollars for making mice transgender," Trump said. "This is real."

Newsmax reached out to the NIH for comment.