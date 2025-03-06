TCH Whistleblower to Newsmax: 'Just Putting Back the Pieces of My Life'

Dr. Eithan Haim, the whistleblower who exposed pediatric gender transition surgeries at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH), told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "just putting back the pieces of my life" after the Trump administration dropped the case against him.

Under former President Joe Biden's Department of Justice, Haim was charged with four counts of wrongfully obtaining individually identifiable health information and pleaded not guilty in June. He had faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

"I think what's next is just putting back the pieces of my life," Haim told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Even though we raised over $1 million, I mean, we still owe a little bit less than a million, especially with all of the battles we had to go through. The first indictment was completely fraudulent, the story was completely false, but a couple hundred thousand dollars to prove that. The second indictment, charged me with a nonexistent crime, kept a typo in it. Another couple hundred thousand dollars for that, couple hundred thousand more in order to develop the arguments and the motions to dismiss.

"We had to defend against a fundamentally unconstitutional gag order for someone who's never been recognized publicly for simply restating arguments my lawyers had made in their own motions," he continued. "And this judge had threatened to send me to jail. The day before the case was dismissed, the judge was threatening to send me to jail because I violated his supposed fake gag order. No joke. That night we were told that if we didn't have a deal with the government by 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, I was going to jail. So I signed the agreement the night before under duress."

Haim said he thinks that there are already laws on the books to hold prosecutors accountable for going after him, especially in a case like his, in which he says there were multiple conflicts of interest.

"I believe that there are laws in existence today to hold these prosecutors, FBI agents, and even judges responsible for violating their duty because you can't just pursue prosecutions, like in this case, when your entire family potentially stands to benefit, which what the situation was," he said. "The prosecutor in my case [had] multiple family members who were major donors to TCH, one who was a board member of TCH. They have companies who have contracts with hospitals under the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) umbrella and TCH and BCM were the supposed victims of this indictment, yet the prosecutor held all of these conflicts. I think there's a law against that."

He also commented on the reaction of Democrats to President Donald Trump honoring DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor, during his speech to a joint session of Congress earlier this week. Haim was in attendance in the gallery.

"It was like this moment that everyone in that room shared and then you look down to the Democrats and even some of the Democrat guests around us, and they're sitting, and they're not clapping," Haim said. "And it's like anger and disgust, but the dominant feeling was sadness for them. Like what has happened to their souls that they can't stand for this kid? I mean, come on."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com