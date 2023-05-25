Texas Children's Hospital to Stop Trans Medical Procedures

Texas Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in the U.S., will end transgender-transition procedures for minors, Breitbart reported on Thursday.

A staff memo from hospital CEO Mark Wallace was shared on Twitter on Wednesday, following the Texas Legislature's passage of Senate Bill 14. The bill — which goes into effect Sept. 1 if state GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signs it into law — prohibits "the provision to certain children of procedures and treatments for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria and on the use of public money or public assistance to provide those procedures and treatments."

Wallace's memo assured that the Houston-based hospital will continue to work with patients and families to "manage the discontinuation of hormone therapies" and "source appropriate care outside of Texas."

"The transition we will embark on is going to be immensely heart-wrenching," Wallace wrote, "but we will lead through this adversity and navigate these next steps together with grace, love, and compassion like we always do."

This marks the second occasion that Texas Children's Hospital has ceased its provision of hormonal therapy to minors. The first, as reported by The Texas Tribune, occurred in March 2022, after Abbott called on the state's child welfare agency to investigate parents who "provide gender-affirming care to their children."

Christopher F. Rufo, a senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute, obtained documents that revealed the hospital continued to provide gender transitioning services in secret, including implanting puberty blockers.

Additionally, Rufo tweeted that only three days after the hospital had announced its stoppage of such services, Dr. Kristy Rialon, a Harvard-trained surgeon, had performed a surgery "on an 11-year-old 'female-to-male transgender person.'"

On Tuesday, Rufo wrote that he had worked with a whistleblower inside Texas Children's Hospital who was "sick" to his stomach about the hospital continuing to provide gender-transition care. "Transgender medicine is hugely lucrative," the whistleblower told him. "It's like $70,000 to $80,000 dollars per kid if they go through with the whole thing — all the pharmacology drugs, all these companies that are making millions of dollars."

The whistleblower also explained to Rufo that children receiving care from the hospital "get coached on exactly what to say through Reddit and all these sites. They know exactly the verbiage to use. They just have to establish care with Dr. [Richard Ogden] Roberts, he has a conversation with them, and he essentially starts them on puberty blockers, almost immediately."

Roberts, who manages gender dysphoric patients ages 12 to 17, will do "whatever he can to make sure that they are happy, at least externally happy," the whistleblower added, "because I'm absolutely certain that they're not internally happy."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week launched a new investigation into Texas Children's Hospital, to determine if the medical center was "unlawfully performing" gender-transition procedures. Paxton's announcement came two weeks after he opened a similar probe into Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin.

"I am committed to investigating any entity in our state to ensure that our children are protected," Paxton said during his announcement to investigate Texas Children's Hospital.

The attorney general has requested that the hospital supply 25 different document types in connection to gender-altering treatment.