DNC Rolls Out Billboards Linking Trump, Project 2025

The Democratic National Committee is rolling out a billboard campaign in several major cities in an attempt to link former President Donald Trump to the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 agenda, which he has disavowed.

The DNC 's campaign, the first paid media effort in connection with Project 2025, features billboards in major cities in the nation's battleground states, including Las Vegas; Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Lansing, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Atlanta, The Hill reported Friday.

In some of the claims being made in the ad push, one of the billboards accuses Trump and Project 2025 of planning to seek revenge, ban abortion nationally, and end government checks and balances. Another reads "Trump's Plan to be a dictator day one: Project 2025. Google it."

Both English- and Spanish-language billboards are being placed.

"They know that when Americans hear about Project 2025, they do not support it," DNC communications director Rosemary Boeglin commented in a statement.

"The DNC won't let them get away with it. Democrats, on the other hand, have three and a half years of historic accomplishment and a popular, winning agenda to run on," she said.

Earlier this month, Trump posted on his social media account that he knows nothing about Project 2025 or who is behind it.

"Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them," he said, calling some of the aims in the 900-page document "abysmal" and saying he agrees with other items in the agenda.

Trump has also called attempts to tie him to the agenda "pure disinformation," saying any attempt to tie him to it is "pure disinformation."

Former Trump administration officials were included in those who worked on Project 2025, including Project 2025 director Paul Dans, Trump's chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management during the Trump administration.

Spencer Chretien, a former special assistant to the president and associate director of Presidential Personnel, is the project's associate director of the project.