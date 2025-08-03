WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dnc | election | 2028 | primaries calendar

Dems to Begin Discussing '28 Primary Calendar This Month

Sunday, 03 August 2025 04:13 PM EDT

The Democratic National Committee will start discussing the 2028 presidential primary calendar this month at a meeting in Minneapolis, DNC Chair Ken Martin told The Hill on Sunday.

Martin added that a newly composed panel of the DNC, the Rules and Bylaws Committee, "will start this conversation by putting forward the rules and procedures and start to really figure out how we're going to engage in this." 

He said the entire process should take about a year to complete and that he anticipates the primary dates to be set by the end of 2026.

Sunday, 03 August 2025 04:13 PM
