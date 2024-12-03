DNC Chair Hopeful: Dems Need to 'Recenter' Party Agenda

Ken Martin, chair of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party and contender for the Democratic National Committee chair, has urged Democrats to overhaul their agenda to rebuild trust among American voters following last month's electoral setbacks, The Hill reported.

Martin is advocating for a significant shift in the party's strategy, emphasizing the need to "recenter" its agenda to reconnect with voters. His remarks follow disappointing outcomes for Democrats in last month's elections.

"For the first time in modern history, the perceptions that Americans have of the two major political parties switched," Martin wrote in a DNC framework proposal. "The majority of Americans now believe the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor, and the Democratic Party is the party of the wealthy and the elites."

Martin described the trend as "a damning indictment on our party brand" and urged the Democratic Party to dig deep and reposition itself to better align with families of all races, ages, backgrounds, and classes. He called for a sweeping effort to rebuild the party's narrative and brand to reclaim trust among voters.

Martin is one of several candidates vying for the DNC chair position. The race includes Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley. Martin has led the Minnesota DFL since 2011 and holds prominent roles within the national party, including as a DNC vice chair and president of the Association of State Democratic Committees.

Reports indicate Martin has secured endorsements from over 100 DNC members, positioning him as a serious contender.

Martin's framework emphasizes structural changes within the Democratic Party. He proposed full funding for all 57 state and territorial Democratic organizations and ensuring state chairs and executive directors are compensated as full-time professionals. He argued that this is essential for sustained success at every level of governance.

He also underscored the importance of engaging voters beyond presidential elections. Martin called for increased involvement in local races, such as school boards and mayoral contests, which often shape critical policy decisions and foster grassroots momentum.

Additionally, Martin urged Democrats to expand their media presence, including in "non-traditional and uncomfortable spaces," to reach wider audiences. "My plan is focused on making sure we can compete in every ZIP code and every community — with the organizational and structural changes we need to make that happen," Martin said in a post on X.

The DNC chair election is scheduled for Feb. 1, and four candidate forums are scheduled before the vote. Martin's call for recalibration comes at a pivotal moment for the Democratic Party, which seeks to redefine its identity and bolster its appeal ahead of upcoming elections.