Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Return to DirecTV 'Big Victory for Free Speech'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed the return of Newsmax to the DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse platforms Thursday.

"This week was a big victory for free speech," Cruz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "So, congratulations to Newsmax. Congratulations to the viewers of Newsmax."

DirecTV and Newsmax announced Wednesday they reached a business agreement for a multiyear distribution deal.

"DirecTV was wrong to deplatform Newsmax, and there are 30 million Texans who want to have choices," Cruz told host Rob Schmitt. "When you watch cable news, there are a ton of choices that are left of center. There are only a handful of choices that are right of center. And I'm a big fan of Newsmax. I think you guys do a terrific job."

Cruz is the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee, which he noted "has jurisdiction over about half of the U.S. economy, including all of telecom and all of broadcast and all of Big Tech."

He said he launched an investigation into the business dispute.

"I made very clear to DirecTV that this investigation would keep going until the only acceptable outcome was allowing Newsmax back on air," Cruz said. "And today, y'all are back on air. That's a great victory for Texas, for America, for free speech.

"It's good sometimes when the good guys win."

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy thanked DirecTV for coming back to the table for the multiyear carriage agreement.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," Ruddy said in a statement. "As a standalone company, DirecTV gave Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse customers over the next several years."

DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow praised his service's dedication to a wide array of perspectives.

"This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to all our customers," Morrow wrote in a statement. "Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value — a reflection of the free market at work."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!