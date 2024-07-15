Republicans Laud Vance as Voice of Everyday Americans; Dems Brand Him a Trump Clone

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that Donald Trump chose Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate to illustrate that the GOP presidential nominee is not a country-club Republican but a blue-collar fighter for the working class who happens to be rich.

"Trump chose Vance because he illustrates who Trump is," Morris told "American Agenda." "Donald Trump's son once said he's a blue-collar billionaire, which is such a unique phrase. Trump wants to underscore that he's a working-class guy, even though he's rich, that he, represents the mainstream American values and that he had a very tough upbringing with a very strict father and understands the needs of the working class of Americans, the forgotten Americans.

"By highlighting Vance, turning aside people that might be from the South, might be a political base, might be more movement-oriented in politics, more ideological, he chose somebody that illustrates what Donald Trump wants to be and has become for the American people."

Vance was among three people considered to be on Trump's shortlist as a running mate, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

"@realdonaldtrump is the strongest leader to enter the political arena in modern American history!" Burgum posted Monday on X. "Today he selected @JdVance1 as his running mate, whose small-town roots and service to country make him a powerful voice for the America First Agenda. I look forward to campaigning for the Trump-Vance ticket to Make America Great Again!"

In a post on X, Rubio wrote: "#TrumpVance2024!!!"

In other reaction on X:

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio: "OHIO's J.D. Vance is a great American!"

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: "J.D. Vance will be a spectacular Vice President for President Trump. He will be terrific debating Kamala Harris. He will be effective working the Congress on behalf of the President's program. At 39, he represents a new generation of ideas and energy."

Multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: "So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it's awesome we're now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime. He'll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.: "Congratulations to @JDVance1 on being the VP nominee. JD is an American Patriot, and he has my full support. I am all in to make Trump-Vance the winning ticket this November!"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: "Congratulations to Ohio's Senator J.D. Vance on being chosen by President Trump to be his running mate. J.D. is a father, military veteran, best-selling author, and has served Ohio well as our U.S. Senator. In addition, J.D.'s unique life story will resonate with Republicans and Independent voters across the country. J.D. will also bring a new generational perspective to the ticket."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign is prepared to paint Vance as "extreme" and merely an extension of Trump's positions and record, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the reelection effort's thinking.

Vance's position on abortion will be a top issue the Biden campaign highlights, the people said, as well as his views on accepting the results of the 2024 election regardless of who wins.

"That's the ultimate Donald Trump litmus test," one of the people familiar with the campaign's thinking said.

In an official statement, Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon highlighted Vance's opposition to abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act and said he would help Trump enact "Project 2025," the Heritage Foundation plan for a GOP platform.

"Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn't on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people," O'Malley Dillon said.

Finally, in his first remarks on the Vance pick, Biden himself derisively referred to the senator as a "clone of Trump on the issues," the Associated Press reported.

