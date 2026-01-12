The Department of Homeland Security is accelerating the procurement and deployment of drone and counterdrone technologies.

It's a move the department said will strengthen airspace security ahead of major national and international events, with a focus on the World Cup and America's 250th anniversary events.

The new Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems will oversee DHS investments aimed at detecting, mitigating, and responding to drone threats, while expanding the department's use of drones for security and enforcement missions.

DHS said the office is already operational and is finalizing a $115 million investment in counterdrone systems designed to protect venues tied to America250 celebrations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across multiple U.S. cities.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the initiative reflects the administration's effort to adapt to emerging threats posed by unmanned aircraft.

"Drones represent the new frontier of American air superiority," Noem said, adding that the new office is intended to "protect our borders and the interior of the United States" while safeguarding infrastructure and large public events.

DHS cited growing concerns that drones are being used by criminal organizations and hostile actors, even as the technology continues to expand across commercial and recreational sectors.

The department noted that President Donald Trump signed legislation in 2018 granting DHS authority to detect and mitigate drone threats. Since then, DHS components have carried out more than 1,500 operations tied to illicit drone activity.

The new office will coordinate closely with Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as state and local law enforcement partners.

Additional steps announced by the department include a request for proposals tied to a $1.5 billion counterdrone contract vehicle, intended to speed acquisition of new technologies.

DHS also pointed to expanded statutory authorities approved in December, allowing broader participation by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies in counterdrone operations.

Separately, the department said the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently completed a $250 million grant program supporting counterdrone capabilities in states hosting World Cup matches and in the National Capital Region.

DHS does not specify, but no doubt is receiving direction and support from the War Department on drone tech.

The War Department is expanding coordination across federal and law enforcement agencies to address growing threats posed by small unmanned aircraft systems.

Once primarily used in overseas combat zones, drones are increasingly being exploited by criminal organizations, cartels, and terrorist networks inside the U.S.

To address the threat, the War Department is leading a coordinated effort to strengthen counterunmanned aircraft systems capabilities in support of military forces and state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement partners.

A task force was set up in August to integrate, test, and deploy counterdrone technologies.

Department commanders said recent disruptions to air travel in Europe underscore the urgency of improving defenses against unmanned aircraft.