Military Officials: AI Reshaping Future of War

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming modern warfare, and the U.S. military is moving aggressively to stay ahead of adversaries by integrating AI across operations, logistics, and the battlefield itself, according to a NewsNation report.

The Department of War recently announced the launch of GenAI.mil, a new artificial intelligence platform being rolled out to roughly 3 million military and civilian personnel.

The system is being developed in partnership with Google’s Gemini, with an additional rollout involving Elon Musk’s xAI expected later this year.

Defense officials say the technology is designed to enhance — not replace — human decision-making.

Emil Michael, War undersecretary for research and engineering, said AI allows computers to “think and reason” in ways that extend human capabilities. In military applications, he said, AI can simplify complex tasks and give commanders decisive leverage.

That includes optimizing logistics such as moving troops, equipment, and medical supplies, and helping autonomous systems process weather, terrain, and coordination data in real time.

On the battlefield, the Army is testing AI-driven command systems at Fort Carson, Colorado, through a program called Next-Generation Command and Control, or NGC2.

Units like the 4th Infantry Division are participating in extended exercises designed to speed up decision-making and improve lethality.

Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey said tasks that once took hours — or even days — using spreadsheets and layered approvals can now be completed in minutes or seconds using AI-assisted systems.

AI also reduces mental fatigue by processing massive amounts of data without tiring, allowing commanders to focus on judgment rather than calculations.

Defense contractors are also playing a major role. Companies like Anduril and Forterra are developing AI-enabled drones, autonomous vehicles, and targeting systems that can suggest courses of action while keeping humans in control of lethal decisions.

Officials emphasized that AI does not decide when to fire weapons — humans still make those calls.

The Army and Navy are also exploring autonomous ground vehicles and ships to reduce risk to service members. Navy planners envision fleets of smaller, unmanned vessels operating alongside aircraft carriers and destroyers, taking on dangerous missions at a fraction of the cost.

Supporters say AI will save lives by reducing exposure and multiplying combat effectiveness. Critics warn it could make warfare more destructive and raise risks to civilians, particularly as drone technology spreads. Military leaders also acknowledge vulnerabilities, including the risk of enemy cyberattacks and signal jamming.

Despite the concerns, U.S. defense officials say AI is now central to future warfighting — and falling behind is not an option.